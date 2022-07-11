Cobden beach closed following confirmed blue-green algae bloom
Cobden beach is now closed following a confirmed blue-green algae bloom observed on Muskrat Lake.
The Township of Whitewater Region continues to work closely with the Ontario Clean Water Agency, Renfrew County and District Health Unit, and the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks.
Cobden Beach will be closed to swimming and recreational purposes until further notice. Signage has been posted at the location and the Cobden, Muskrat River, and Cornerview/Faught boat launches.
The Township's drinking water system operator, Ontario Clean Water Agency, continues to collect water samples for blue-green algae in the raw water intake and treatment protocols are in place at the Cobden Water Treatment Plant.
Although the bloom has been detected in the lake, the municipal drinking water is still safe to drink and there is no public health risk for residents of Cobden who are on the municipal drinking water system.
