CoC receives $95k investment toward Digital Services Squad

The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is receiving a $95,000 investment for a Digital Services Squad to help transform the Upper Ottawa Valley business community through online technologies.

In partnership with the Town of Petawawa, the City of Pembroke and the Pembroke Business Improvement Area have received a grant of $95,650.00 grant from Digital Main Street, for a two-year Digital Service Squad program to help small businesses in our region to use digital technologies to adapt to a rapidly changing commercial environment.

The Digital Main Street program has already made a huge difference t small businesses in the region during COVID-19. The Digital Services Squad is a group of trained specialists who will meet with small businesses, at no cost, to help them improve their online presence. The squads assist with several activities, including developing a Google My Business Profile, enhancing their social media presence, and providing support for basic website and e-commerce setup. Squads will also assist qualifying small businesses through the application process for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant. This includes an online assessment, training modules, and the development of a Digital Transformation Plan.

“I am thrilled to see these investments to help our local businesses use digital technologies to re-emerge from COVID-19 more successful and resilient than ever. The businesses of the Upper Ottawa Valley attract visitors, create jobs, support families and make life better for everyone who calls this region home,” said Cyndi Mills, President of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.