Cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal meth trafficking charges laid

Kingston Police say they arrested a man and a woman for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, and crystal meth.

A drug search warrant was executed on January 28th.

Police say the target of the investigation, the female, was located and arrested for the third time in the past four months.

Police say a male was also located in the home.

A search found fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydro-morphine pills and evidence of drug trafficking.

Kingston Police have charged 40-year-old Kristine Bedard with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and hydro-morphine pills. She was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

33-year-old Taylor Joudrey charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and hydro-morphine pills. He was also charged with two counts of breach of probation.

Both were transported to police headquarters where they were held for a bail hearing.