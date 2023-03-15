Cocaine seized during intoxicated person arrest in Pembroke, Ont.

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized cocaine during an arrest. On March 13th, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive due to an intoxicated pedestrian in the area. Police say they located the individual and drugs were seized during the arrest process.

As a result of this incident 35-year-old, Corey Edward Popkie from Pembroke was charged with the following Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and Liquor Licence Act (LLA) charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Being intoxicated in a public place

OPP say the accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray