Cocaine trafficking investigation concludes with three Kingston men charged

Three Kingston men have been charged following cocaine trafficking investigation.

Kingston Police concluded the investigation on August 18th.

Members of the Kingston Police Drug Unit, K9 Unit, and the Emergency Response Unit executed drug search warrants at two locations on Wellington St. and Ontario St.

Three men were arrested.

Police say they found a large quantity of Cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, Codeine, LSD, Oxycontin, Psilocybin mushrooms, Hash, THC Oil, Cannabis edibles, and processed cannabis. Officers say they also located evidence of drug trafficking and a large amount of Canadian currency.

The total value seized by police is approximately $600,000.

23-year-old Matthew Campbell, 22-year-old Matthew Wildsmith, and 27-year-old Krittani Vongsuttachit were jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.