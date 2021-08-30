Collection of large household goods in Ottawa Valley this fall

Large household goods for collection are being accepted by the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke, and Township of Laurentian Valley this fall.

In a joint press release from the municipalities, acceptable items must not be placed curbside earlier than Sunday, September 12th.

In order for items to be collected, they must be properly seperated into four piles.

SCRAP METAL ITEMS & NON-FREON METAL APPLIANCES

BBQ’s

Stainless steel sinks

Bikes

Exercise equipment

Microwave ovens and non-freon metal appliances (oven, washer, dryer, dishwasher)

Small metal appliances, including irons, kettles, toasters, should be placed in the yellow bin and brought out on the regular yellow bin collection day.

FREON APPLIANCES

Fridges

Freezers

Air conditioners

Water coolers

Dehumidifiers

Freon does not have to be removed prior to set-out. You are also asked to remove lids & doors from fridges/freezers.

ACCEPTABLE LARGE ITEMS

Artificial Christmas Trees (Remove from cardboard box)

Boxsprings and mattresses

Broken garbage cans, plastic totes, etc. (Must be labeled "For Collection")

Carpets and underlay

Furniture (desks, couches)

Luggage & hockey bags larger than 9h x 14h x 22h

Mops, brooms, shovels & rakes (non-metal)

Plastic

Large, bulky household plastic items (children's swimming pools, lawn chairs, outdoor toys)

Pool covers

ELECTRONIC WASTE

TV's

Computers

Radios

Speakers

Collection will happen between September 13th to 17th on the resident's regular collection day.