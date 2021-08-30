Collection of large household goods in Ottawa Valley this fall
Large household goods for collection are being accepted by the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke, and Township of Laurentian Valley this fall.
In a joint press release from the municipalities, acceptable items must not be placed curbside earlier than Sunday, September 12th.
In order for items to be collected, they must be properly seperated into four piles.
SCRAP METAL ITEMS & NON-FREON METAL APPLIANCES
- BBQ’s
- Stainless steel sinks
- Bikes
- Exercise equipment
- Microwave ovens and non-freon metal appliances (oven, washer, dryer, dishwasher)
Small metal appliances, including irons, kettles, toasters, should be placed in the yellow bin and brought out on the regular yellow bin collection day.
FREON APPLIANCES
- Fridges
- Freezers
- Air conditioners
- Water coolers
- Dehumidifiers
Freon does not have to be removed prior to set-out. You are also asked to remove lids & doors from fridges/freezers.
ACCEPTABLE LARGE ITEMS
- Artificial Christmas Trees (Remove from cardboard box)
- Boxsprings and mattresses
- Broken garbage cans, plastic totes, etc. (Must be labeled "For Collection")
- Carpets and underlay
- Furniture (desks, couches)
- Luggage & hockey bags larger than 9h x 14h x 22h
- Mops, brooms, shovels & rakes (non-metal)
- Plastic
- Large, bulky household plastic items (children's swimming pools, lawn chairs, outdoor toys)
- Pool covers
ELECTRONIC WASTE
- TV's
- Computers
- Radios
- Speakers
Collection will happen between September 13th to 17th on the resident's regular collection day.