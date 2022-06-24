Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among others
As a result of the vigilance of staff members during an extensive search of Collins Bay Institution, multiple contraband and unauthorized items have been seized at the multi-level security institution.
The seized items included 1,213 grams of tobacco, 546 grams of marijuana, 60 grams of shatter, 1 gram of crystal meth, a number of unknown pills, as well as cutting weapons, cell phones, and accessories.
The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, property, inmates, and visitors.
CSC does have measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering the facility, to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items.
CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that they can receive additional information about security activities at all CSC institutions.
Compliance check leads to breach chargesThe Brockville Police Service performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male that lead to charges of break of conditions.
Inmate death at Collins BayCorrectional Services Canada says an inmate serving time at Collins Bay Institution has died while within custody. The man died serving a term of 3 years and 6 months for possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm.
Bath Road development plan raises concernsA 171-unit development is planned for three properties along Bath Road. Traffic and trees are among the biggest concerns being raised by residents regarding the proposed development.
More and more Kingston residents struggling to afford foodAs inflation reaches an all-time high in nearly 40 years, the cost of living is affecting Kingston residents. More and more people are struggling to feed themselves in the region than ever before.
6-year-old raises $300 towards MRI for Brockville General Hospital6-year-old Evelyn Galway-Peters has raised $300 at her lemonade stand to go towards the purchase of an MRI machine for Brockville General Hospital.
Renfrew County receives $40,000 donation towards Algonquin TrailSnow Country Snowmobile Region and the Timberline Snowmobile Club continue to support the County of Renfrew’s trail system and recently donated $40,000 towards the completion of the Algonquin Trail through the City of Pembroke.
Redblacks tickets now on saleThe City of Pembroke Parks and Recreation Department is glad to announce that we will be selling tickets to the upcoming August 5th Redblacks game against the Calgary Stampeders.
Temporary traffic disruption in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke is planning a temporary traffic disruption to allow for infrastructure installation. The roads will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the process from June 27 to July 8.
OPP search for missing elderly male from KemptvilleOfficers with the Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently searching for a missing male from a residence on Bowen Crescent, Kemptville, in the Municipality of North Grenville.