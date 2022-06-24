Collins Bay search yields 1,200 grams of tobacco, among others

As a result of the vigilance of staff members during an extensive search of Collins Bay Institution, multiple contraband and unauthorized items have been seized at the multi-level security institution.

The seized items included 1,213 grams of tobacco, 546 grams of marijuana, 60 grams of shatter, 1 gram of crystal meth, a number of unknown pills, as well as cutting weapons, cell phones, and accessories.

The Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC does have measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering the facility, to ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that they can receive additional information about security activities at all CSC institutions.