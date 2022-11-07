Collision in Montague Township results in death of off-road vehicle driver

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County is detailing a fatal weekend collision. The incident took place on November 4, 2022, just after 1 p.m. and the OPP, along with Lanark County Paramedic Services and Township of Montague Fire Department were called to the scene on Matheson Drive just east of the Town of Smiths Falls.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. An off-road vehicle and a passenger vehicle, the two collided resulting in the death of the off-road vehicle driver.

OPP Traffic Reconstruction Unit, Technical Collision Investigations (TCI) Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit assisted in the investigation. The roadway was closed for close to seven hours to enable the investigators to gather evidence. OPP says this remains an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased is not being released due to their age.

If the public has any information that may assist in the investigation, they are asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray