Collision leads to assault on Ferry St.: Brockville Police

Brockville Police say a motor vehicle collision lead to an assault on Ferry St.

Police received the complaint on Sunday at around 8 p.m.

An investigation by police alleges that a 20-year-old man was operating the vehicle erratically.

Police say a citizen was following the vehicle at the time where its then alleged the 20-year-old hit the brakes abruptly, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Both drivers left their vehicles, where its alleged the 20-year-old began striking and choking the other driver.

Police later learned that the accused was a suspended driver and is alleged to have been on their way to meet a woman the accused was on a peace bond to stay away from.

He faces charges of assault, breach of recognizance and driving while under suspension.

The man was released with a future court date.