Collision leads to criminal charge in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township

A collision on Lake Dore Rd. has led to a criminal charge.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they were called to the collision on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township.

Police say they collision took place on Lake Dore Rd. near Kutschke Rd and involved two passenger vehicles that had been travelling in opposite directions.

Both drivers and a passenger were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police charged one of the involved drivers, 31-year-old Cameron Michael Wishart of Beachburg, with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The accused was released with a Pembroke court date on August 31st.