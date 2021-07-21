Collision leads to criminal charge in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township
A collision on Lake Dore Rd. has led to a criminal charge.
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they were called to the collision on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township.
Police say they collision took place on Lake Dore Rd. near Kutschke Rd and involved two passenger vehicles that had been travelling in opposite directions.
Both drivers and a passenger were sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Police charged one of the involved drivers, 31-year-old Cameron Michael Wishart of Beachburg, with dangerous operation of a vehicle.
The accused was released with a Pembroke court date on August 31st.