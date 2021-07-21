iHeartRadio
Collision leads to criminal charge in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township

OPP

A collision on Lake Dore Rd. has led to a criminal charge. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they were called to the collision on Sunday at around 3:30 p.m. in North-Algona-Wilberforce Township. 

Police say they collision took place on Lake Dore Rd. near Kutschke Rd and involved two passenger vehicles that had been travelling in opposite directions. 

Both drivers and a passenger were sent to hospital with minor injuries. 

Police charged one of the involved drivers, 31-year-old Cameron Michael Wishart of Beachburg, with dangerous operation of a vehicle. 

The accused was released with a Pembroke court date on August 31st. 

