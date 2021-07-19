Collision on Hwy. 17 leads to careless driving charge

A collision on Hwy. 17 near Laurentian Hills has lead to a careless driving charge.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 17 in the area of Miller Rd.

According to police, an investigation found that a westbound tractor-trailer left the wesbtound lane and collided with an eastbound passenger car.

The driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer and the driver of the passenger car were not injured.

Police have charged a 39-year-old from Winnipeg, MB with Careless Driving.