Collision on Hwy. 17 leads to careless driving charge

A collision on Hwy. 17 near Laurentian Hills has lead to a careless driving charge. 

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 17 in the area of Miller Rd.

According to police, an investigation found that a westbound tractor-trailer left the wesbtound lane and collided with an eastbound passenger car. 

The driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer and the driver of the passenger car were not injured. 

Police have charged a 39-year-old from Winnipeg, MB with Careless Driving.

