Combined 60 charges laid on pair of thieves from East Region

Two people linked to a series of break-and-enters and thefts have been charged by members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Over the past few weeks, the OPP has investigated several occurrences at businesses and residences across East Region. They say several vehicles have been stolen from residences and businesses.

Then the OPP received information from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in New Brunswick that they had located two people wanted on an outstanding warrant from Ontario. With the assistance of the East Region Community Street Crime Unit, both were transported back to Ontario.

As a result, one of the accused, 25-year-old Tyler McPherson was charged with the following offences:

- Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle - seven counts

- Theft under $5000 - seven counts

- Theft over $5000 - six counts

- Break, enter a place - commit indictable offence - four counts

- Fraud under $5000- four counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - three counts

- Mischief under $5000

- Mischief over $5000

- Flight from a peace officer

- Dangerous operation

While the other person involved, 38-year-old Lisa Laviolette from Nectaux Falls, Nova Scotia was charged with:

- Theft over $5000 - six counts

- Theft under $5000 - five counts

- Mischief under $5000

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - three counts

- Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle - six counts

- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence - three counts

- Failure to comply with an undertaking

OPP says both parties were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 2nd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray