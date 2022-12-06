Come Home for Christmas returns to Brockville
The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Brockville presents 'Come Home for Christmas'.
The event running on Dec. 17, 2022, at St. John Bosco Church.
Proceeds from this year's event are in support of the Brockville Weekender program.
The Weekender program offers support to children in need, especially during times of soaring inflation and rising food costs.
"We provide a large baggie of food items, every Friday during the school year, for children who live with food insecurity," says Laura Rooble, who spoke on the Bruce Wylie Show MOVE 104.9 "The baggie helps hold off hunger during the weekends, when school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to them"
Rooble says this year alone, The Weekender program is serving 263 children across Brockville.
"This year it costs about $240 per student to provide this baggie over the school year, for the full year," says Rooble
All freewill donations go directly to the program.
The "Come Home for Christmas' concert will feature Chris Coyea, Alex Fleuriau Chateau, the St. Lawrence College Music Singers, and more!
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
