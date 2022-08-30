Commercial vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing through guard rail

Investigations are ongoing into a serious collision involving a commercial motor vehicle on Highway 401 in Kingston. The Frontenac detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident on August 26th, 2022 around 11:40 p.m. Officers were assisted by Kingston Fire and Rescue as well as Frontenac Paramedics.

Police report the commercial vehicle left the highway after going through a steel guard rail. The vehicle then fell down an embankment before finally stopping near the CN train tracks below. Once stopped, the vehicle caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 44-year-old from Toronto, escaped the crash and fire with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisted by Kingston Fire and Rescue, the driver was then transported to the hospital by Frontenac Paramedics. Following the initial investigation, the driver was charged in the incident. They face the charge of careless driving and are scheduled to appear in Kingston Court in November.

Following the crash and fire, the commercial vehicle was totally destroyed, and the remnants are in the process of being removed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray