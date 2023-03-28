"Community Challenge for Healthcare" raises over $38,000 for local cancer care

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are excited to announce that their first annual Community Challenge for Healthcare raised over $38,000 and counting for the Cancer Care Campaign. From February 15th to March 15th, the foundation challenged local individuals, groups and businesses to become a "Healthcare Challenger" and support their regional hospital and local cancer care in a fun, creative or competitive way of their choice. The foundation says that in their first new annual event, the community truly heeded the call.

Many local businesses, organizations and individuals took on the "Community Challenge" and held individual fundraising events over the past month. These "Healthcare Challengers" included: No Frills Pembroke, Pure Canadian Candle Co., Milano's Pizza Petawawa, Mike's Hardware, Bumpy Roads Studio, Dr. Margarita Lianeri, City of Pembroke, Lavallee Health Centre, Pembroke Mitsubishi, Pembroke Senior Curlers Association, Little Things Canning Co., Lana Gorr - Walk for Her, Gayle Schultz and Knotted River. "We want to thank each of them for their hard work and support," said Community Fundraising Specialist, Leigh Costello.

"We are always blown away by the support of our community and the support for the Community Challenge for Healthcare did not disappoint! Thank you to No Frills Pembroke, Pure Canadian Candle Co., Pembroke Seniors Curlers Association and Mike's Hardware for collecting donations from their clients and holding draws in support of this event. Thank you to Pembroke Mitsubishi for donating $100 from each vehicle sold over the past month. Thank you to Milano's Petawawa for donating proceeds from pizzas sold on National Pizza Day. Thank you to Bumpy Roads Studio for hosting a "Super Bowls" pottery night and pottery auction, donating all proceeds. Thank you to Little Things Canning Co. for donating the proceeds from cookie sales over two days in February. Thank you to Lana Gorr and The Walk for Her for holding an online auction to raise funds for local cancer care. We also want to thank everyone in the community who supported these initiative," said PRHF Executive Director, Roger Martin.

For inquiries or to register please contact the PRH Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or visit the PRHF website at www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray