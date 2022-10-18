South Nation Conservation is hosting a Community Day at the J. Henry Tweed Conservation Area this weekend. On Saturday, October 22nd members of the public are welcome to attend the event, which will feature project updates, a water quality demonstration, and a property tour.

Also, during the event volunteers will be planting 100 trees, adding to the 1000 trees that have been planted in the park over the last two weeks. The SNC encourages anyone to stop by and learn more about the ongoing restoration project and help plant more trees in the park.

The project itself is the effort to restore the J. Henry Tweed Conservation Area in Russell. The SNC thanks the support from Ontario Power Generation for their continued help. The main restoration activities include native tree and shrub planting, repairing existing erosion and streambank stabilization, and restoring stream habitat to increase biodiversity.

Over the course of the ongoing project (2020-2022), SNC has gone a long way on some of its major goals, including resurfacing the recreational trail, installing new pedestrian bridges, restoring sections of shoreline, and removing and replacing hundreds of dead and dying Ash Trees infected by the invasive Emerald Ash Borer (EAB).

J. Henry Tweed Conservation Area is one of the Conservation Authority's most popular public parks, providing a serene natural green space within urban developments in Russell. This year, SNC says staff have been operating diligently to continue to make restoration progress. The most recent activities include tree management and planting at the site.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray