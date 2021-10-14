iHeartRadio
Community outbreak of COVID-19 in Madawaska Valley

RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is confirming a community outbreak of COVID-19 in the Township of Madawaska Valley. 

The health unit says over the past two weeks, 12 people have tested positive in the township. 

It has also identified multiple high-risk contacts. 

RCDHU says it has identified the Holy Canadian Martyrs Parish as a significant site of for possible COVID-19 exposures. 

Public Health says 12 cases in a small community is significant, and is encouraging anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested. 

