Community outbreak of COVID-19 in Madawaska Valley

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is confirming a community outbreak of COVID-19 in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

The health unit says over the past two weeks, 12 people have tested positive in the township.

It has also identified multiple high-risk contacts.

RCDHU says it has identified the Holy Canadian Martyrs Parish as a significant site of for possible COVID-19 exposures.

Public Health says 12 cases in a small community is significant, and is encouraging anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.