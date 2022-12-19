Community rallies behind Drag Storytime

The Brockville Public Library hosted a "Drag Storytime" event over the weekend, drawing crowds of more than 100 local kids.

The library says the event has been one of its largest ever, with the event featuring Kingston Drag King, Dare De LaFemme.

"Drag Storytime" works to promote and encourage conversation around diversity and inclusion. The library says the response to the event was "overwhelmingly positive" for parents and kids alike

"It was wonderful to see the Library packed with so many people who came out to show their support for this program," says Julia Farnsworth, Library spokesperson. "Something that has come up again and again from members of Brockville’s LGBTQ+ community is that they wish they had something like this when they were younger. We’re doing our part to create a generation of kids who instead grow up to say they’re glad they did have something like this when they were younger.

Brockville's mayor, Matt Wren, attended the event, showing his support for the movement and Brockville LGBTQ2S+ community.

Unfortunately, the event did face some backlash from Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups from Bellville and the GTA, with members of the Brockville Police Service attending the event to ensure any protest was peaceful.

The Anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests were met with an LGBTQ2S+ Ally counter-protest, which drew support from communities around the region including Ottawa, and Kinston, which saw heated and intense shouting matches outside the building while the event was happening.

Brockville police say despite the intense arguments from both sides, the protests stayed peaceful.

The library is putting a positive spin on the situation. They say for every protester that showed up, "we will host another drag storytime; and, seeing as there were 14 protesters, that means at least 14 more storytimes are to come". said Farnsworth

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink