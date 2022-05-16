Community rallying behind family who lost home to fire in Battersea

A community north of Kingston is rallying behind a family whose home was lost in a fire last week.

The home in Battersea was destroyed Tuesday.

No human lives were lost but the family's three pets didn't make it out.

"They're still in shock," Family friend Amanda Pantrey tells CTV News Ottawa. "It was such a devestating experience to go through. I think they're still just trying to cope and understand what happened."

A GoFundMe has amassed thousands of dollars in only a couple of days to help them rebuild their lives.

Pantrey says the family is grateful for the support.

"One thing that has become very clear is their appreciation from the community and the support they have gotten from the community so far has just been incredible,"

No cause for the blaze has been released as the fire is still under investigation.

With files from CTV News Ottawa