Community rallying behind family who lost home to fire in Battersea
A community north of Kingston is rallying behind a family whose home was lost in a fire last week.
The home in Battersea was destroyed Tuesday.
No human lives were lost but the family's three pets didn't make it out.
"They're still in shock," Family friend Amanda Pantrey tells CTV News Ottawa. "It was such a devestating experience to go through. I think they're still just trying to cope and understand what happened."
A GoFundMe has amassed thousands of dollars in only a couple of days to help them rebuild their lives.
Pantrey says the family is grateful for the support.
"One thing that has become very clear is their appreciation from the community and the support they have gotten from the community so far has just been incredible,"
No cause for the blaze has been released as the fire is still under investigation.
With files from CTV News Ottawa
-
Kingston Frontenacs eliminated from OHL PlayoffsThe Kingston Frontenacs were eliminated from the OHL playoffs on Saturday.
-
68 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
New COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Watering restriction bylaw in effect in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke has announced that watering restrictions have taken effect as of May 15.
-
No Mow May in Leeds and the Thousand IslandsThe Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is supporting the international initiative "No Mow May," assisting bees, butterflies, moths, beetle ants, and birds.
-
45-year-old female charged with impaired drivingA 45-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, after police received reports of a drunk driver in the area of Laurier Blvd and Stewart Blvd.
-
RCDHU: 16 people in hospital with COVID-19The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 16 local residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.
-
Housing sales in Renfrew County dropHousing sales in Renfrew County have slowed this April.
-
Hell or High Water returns to PetawawaCanada's best whitewater race is returning to Petawawa for the first time since 2019 this weekend.