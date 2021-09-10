Community town hall to be held by Diversity Advisory Committee
The City of Pembroke's Diversity Advisory Committee is hosting a community town hall on October 6th.
The committee will be presenting it's findings from the diversity, equity, and inclusion survey and roundtable that were held earlier this year.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The town hall will be held at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre at Pembroke's Waterfront Park at 5:30 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
A space can be reserved either via Eventbrite or at the City of Pembroke's website.
A virtual option to watch the town hall is expected to be made available closer to the event date.