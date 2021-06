Complaints of an impaired driver led to charges in Petawawa.

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to the complaints on June 19th at around 8 a.m. on Doran Rd.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver on Woito Station Rd. in Laurentian Valley Township.

32-year-old Jessica Burns of Petawawa faces two operation while impaired charges.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on July 20th.