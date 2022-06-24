Compliance check leads to breach charges
On June 23, 2022, The Brockville Police Service (BPS) performed a compliance check on a 36-year-old male in the area of Ormond St.
The male was on a release order with conditions to remain inside of his residence between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
When the police attended the residence it was found he was not at home.
Shortly after, police left the residents and learned the male knew police were looking for him. The male ended up turning himself in to the police a short time later.
He was charged with failing to comply with a release order and released on a future court date.
