Confirmed COVID-19 case at Muddy Waters Restaurant, Verona

KFL&A Public health have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Muddy Waters Restaurant on 6557 road 28, Verona.

Officials recommend for individuals who attended the restaurant on Sunday October 31st between 10:30a.m. and 12:00p.m. to self-monitor for symptoms for ten days. It is also recommended for those affected by this exposure to get tested on or after seven days from the exposure date (November 7th 2021).

KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of their COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process. If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for the virus, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit kflaph.ca/Coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.