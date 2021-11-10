Confirmed COVID-19 cases at The Spot Nightclub, Kingston

KFLA & A Public Health confirmed several COVID-19 positive cases at The Spot Nightclub, 155 Division St., Kingston.

Officials recommend individuals self-monitor symptoms for ten days if they’ve been at the location on the following dates and times:

October 29, from 10 p.m. to October 30, 3 a.m.

October 30, from 10 p.m. to October 31, 3 a.m.

October 31, from 10 p.m. to November 1, 3 a.m.

November 4, from 10 p.m. to November 5, 3 a.m.

November 5, from 10 p.m. to November 6, 3 a.m.

November 6, from 10 p.m. to November 7, 3 a.m.

Those who are affected by this exposure are urged to get tested as soon as possible. Those affected should get tested again or after 7 days from their last exposure date.

As part of the COVID-19 case management and contact tracing process, KFL&A Public Health follows up with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit kflaph.ca/Coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.