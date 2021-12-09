Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Ale House and Canteen

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit is confirming positive cases of COVID-19 at the Ale House and Canteen in Kingston.

The establishment is at 393 Princess St.

The health unit says anyone who attended the restaurant at the following dates should go get tested immediately and isolate for 10 days from exposure.

The dates are as follows:

Friday, November 26, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 27, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 2, from 9 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Friday, December 3, from 9 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 4, from 9 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 5, from 9 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

If it has been more than 10 days from the exposure date, it is advised to continue to get tested immediately.