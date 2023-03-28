Considerably high scores from Quinte Conservation's watershed report card

Quinte Conservation has released the 2023 Watershed Report Card after collecting data between the years of 2017-2021 to summarize the state of the forests, wetlands, and water resources within the Quinte Watershed.

There are four categories that are measured and include groundwater quality, surface water quality, forest conditions, and wetland conditions. Overall, the Quinte Watershed scored considerably high, with grades ranging from good to excellent. The monitoring performed by Quinte Conservation staff provides valuable information about the health of the watershed and the natural resources that watershed residents rely on every day. Monitoring these conditions, it can help improve the resources, prevent them from getting worse, and track changes over time.

Quinte Conservation collects scientific data throughout the watershed’s 109 monitoring sites and through this monitoring, staff support provincial programs such as the Provincial Groundwater Monitoring Network (PGMN), Provincial Water Quality Monitoring Network (PWQMN), and the Ontario Benthic Biomonitoring Network (OBBN). Quinte Conservation’s staff use geographic information systems for analysis of wetland and forest conditions.

Every 5 years, Ontario’s Conservation Authorities will report on the state of their watershed using standards and guidelines provided by Conservation Ontario that were developed by Conservation Authorities and their partners. Quinte Conservation’s Watershed Report Card is available to view on the Reports and Studies page under the Watershed Management tab at QuinteConservation.ca.

