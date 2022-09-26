Construction closing roads in Pembroke
A section of Pembroke Street West will be closed until October 7th.
Pembroke’s Operations Department says the road will be closed in all directions between Reynolds Avenue and Forced Road.
motorists are being warrned to expect delays.
Detour signs will be in place until work is finished.
-- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
