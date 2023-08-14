Construction nearly 30% complete at G. Tackaberry and Family Home in Athens

Developers say the construction of the new 192-bed G. Tackaberry and Family Home, located on the campus of the existing Maple View Lodge, is almost 30% complete and is on schedule to open its doors to residents in the summer of 2025.

"The G. Tackaberry and Family Home will bring an additional 132 long-term care beds to our community, which will help to significantly address the pressing local demand," said Warden Nancy Peckford, United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. "Our Council is pleased with the progress of this redevelopment project which will deliver a state-of-the-art home to more residents who need specialized care and wish to continue living in their beloved community near their families."

Through a consultative community engagement process, the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville say they incorporated input from residents, families, staff, volunteers, and community members to design the new, accessible Home with welcoming spaces that foster a comfortable setting for residents and their loved ones, and that support best practices and workflows for the team. Developers say the new Home is laid out in six Neighbourhoods, each home to 32 residents. The residents’ Neighbourhood will include their private or shared accommodations, a living room adjacent to the dining room, a cozy den, other shared spaces for recreational activities and gatherings, and an outdoor terrace.

Herb Scott, Mayor of Athens and Chair of the Maple View Lodge Committee of Management, shared "Our design and planning phase was extensive, and I am confident this new home will meet all the needs of our future residents and provide them with amenities that will directly improve their quality of life."

The three-storey Home is being built in three main sections: The Centre Core, North Wing, and South Wing. As the redevelopment project nears the 30 percent mark of completion, the contractor, McDonald Brothers Construction, says they have recently accomplished the following construction milestones:

- Completion of two stairwell blockworks, with a third stairwell in progress.

- Finalized the underground plumbing and electrical within the centre core.

- Nearing completion of the elevator shaft construction.

- Completion of the North Wing and South Wing slabs.

- Poured the concrete pads for the generator.

- Continued progress of the structural steel placements from the ground floor to the penthouse level.

With the construction work ramping up, the project crew size will increase from approximately 24 to 70 on-site workers daily. The focus over the next six months includes steel framing, mechanical and electrical rough-ins, interior partitions, roofing, curtain walls, and masonry veneering.

Developers explain that the new Home will be named the "G. Tackaberry and Family Home" in recognition of the Tackaberry Family’s generous $400,000 donation. The Counties also selected Maple View Landings as the campus name upon which the new Home and existing Maple View Lodge are located. The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville say they are actively exploring various opportunities to determine the best uses of the existing Maple View Lodge building.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray