Construction underway at Kingston's first Hospice residence
On Tuesday, June 20th, after a decade of planning, Providence Care will be celebrating the kick-off to construction on Kingston's first hospice residence while providing an update on the ongoing fundraising campaign.
Centrally located in Providence Village at 1200 Princess Street, the ten-suite residence will provide 24-hour care and support services in a comfortable, home-like setting to clients, their families and loved ones. Hospice Kingston will additionally aim to provide compassionate care and comfort, enhancing quality of life with no life-prolonging therapies.
The total project cost is approaching $13 million with the provincial government contribution being $1.75 million. Additional fundraising is required through University Hospitals Kingston Foundation and the dedicated Hospice Kingston Campaign Cabinet. Details on continued funding will be discussed during a kick-off celebration on June 20th.
The construction contract has been awarded to Kingston-based Emmons & Mitchell Construction Limited. The residence is scheduled to open in mid-2024.
