Construction workers advised to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after outbreak at Kingston, Ont site

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is advising any construction workers who have worked at any site in Kingston to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

It comes after the City of Kingston reported a major outbreak linked to All Seniors Care job site on Princess St. and Midland Ave.

Kingston's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says as many as 800 people have been on the site --- inlcuding workers from outside the region.

More than 30 active cases linked to the construction site, with more expected to come.

The construction was deemed essential under the province and has been allowed to continue under the current Ontario stay-at-home order.

LGLHU says transmission started on April 26th. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health declared an outbreak on May 2nd.

LGLHU says construction workers who may have been working at the Kingston site can go to a Brockville Assessment Centre, even if they don't have symptoms.

- with files from CTV's Kimberley Johnson