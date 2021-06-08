Contraband and unauthorized items seized at Collins Bay Institution
Contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Collins Bay Institution.
Correctional Service Canada says at around 11 p.m on May 30th, multiple packages were seized on the perimetre of Collins Bay Institution thanks to the vigilance of staff members.
Among the items seized included tobacco, drugs, cutting and stabbing weapons, cell phones, and cell phone accessories.
The CSC says the total estimated value of the items is $274,274.