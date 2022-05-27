Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution over Victoria Day weekend
Correctional Service Canada says it is seized contraband items at Collins Bay Institution over the long weekend.
CSC says from May 21 to May 23, they seized 553 grams of tobacco, 510 grams of marijuana, 55 grams of shatter, 23 grams of hash, and drug paraphernalia.
A cutting weapon, as well as cell phones and accessories, were also seized.
