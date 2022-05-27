iHeartRadio
Contraband seized at Collins Bay Institution over Victoria Day weekend

Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)

Correctional Service Canada says it is seized contraband items at Collins Bay Institution over the long weekend. 

CSC says from May 21 to May 23, they seized 553 grams of tobacco, 510 grams of marijuana, 55 grams of shatter, 23 grams of hash, and drug paraphernalia.

A cutting weapon, as well as cell phones and accessories, were also seized. 
 

