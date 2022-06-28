Contraband seized at Joyceville Institution
Correctional Service Canada say staff members at the Joyceville Institution seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items including marijuana, shatter, and cell phones.
The seized items included 84 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of shatter, as well as cell phones, and other accessories.
Correctional Service Canada uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering the institutions, including ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings. personal property, inmates, and visitors.
CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband from entering the facility, and also work hand-in-hand with the police in order to take action against those found smuggling the items in.
CSC has now set up a tip line for all federal institutions so anyone with additional information relating to security can be received.
The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.
