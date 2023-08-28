Contraband valued over $145K seized at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Services at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston say they seized several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items between August 14th and 20th, 2023. Officials say this is a result of the vigilance of staff members at the federal multi-level institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included tobacco, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cell phones and accessories. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $145,083.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) explains that it used a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

Additionally, CSC say they have measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray