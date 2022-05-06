Contract for Petawawa River Bridge rehabilitation awarded to Bonnechere Excavating Inc.

The County of Renfrew has awarded the contract to rehabilitate the Petawawa River Bridge to Bonnechere Excavating Incorporated of Renfrew.

The $1.8 million contract was awarded by the county council at its April meeting.

Work on the bridge is scheduled to begin the week of May 19 and continue until November.

The county says because of the project, the bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic during that time.

"The rehabilitation of Petawawa River Bridge has been thoroughly planned in cooperation with the Town of Petawawa and the Garrison," Lee Perkins, Director of Public Works and Engineering for the County of Renfrew said in a press release.

"The County and the entire team working on the project will continue to make every effort to ensure this project runs as smoothly as possible. This coordinated undertaking will ensure more substantial works, with greater impact on the travelling public, are not needed in the near future."

Signals will be in place for alternating traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained across the bridge.

Electronic signs have been placed at both ends of the bridge.