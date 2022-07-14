Convenience store robbery in Petawawa under investigation
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently investigating a robbery at a convenience store in the Town of Petawawa.
On July 13, 2022, at around 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a convenience store on Petawawa Boulevard. An unknown man had entered the store and demanded cash from the employee, no weapon was used.
The employee was not injured during the interaction, but the person fled the scene with a quantity of cash.
Responding officers, the OPP Emergency Response Unit, and the Canine Unit were unable to locate the man.
The person of interest is described as a white heavy-set male, wearing a dark blue Under Armour hoodie with an insignia. He was also wearing blue plaid pants, black shoes, yellow rubber gloves, and a black respiratory mask.
The UOV OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation. They would like to speak to anyone in the Limestone Trail area that may have security or doorbell footage.
