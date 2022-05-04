Cookies sold to support local youth to post-secondary education
The Grocery Basket and Pathways to Education are making chocolate chip cookies to help send local youth to post-secondary education.
On May 13, residents can purchase a chocolate chip cookie with proceeds going to Pathways to Education's G.R.A.D. (Guidance, Relationships, Advocacy, and Development) Connector program.
The program helps to provide a network of "supportive adults for local youth."
Pre-orders for packs of six cookies can be placed in advance either online at thegrocerybasket.ca, or by phone at 613-417-3331 for curbside pick-up between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 13 at the 260 Princess St. location.
Pre-orders can be made until 11 a.m. on May 12.
Individual cookies can also be purchased at $2.50 at both The Grocery Basket locations. The locations are at 260 Princess St. and 172 Ontario St.
According to a press release, last year's cookie fundraiser raised $3,172.50 for Pathways to Education.