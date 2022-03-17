Cooperative Care Centre announcing special funding

Leeds and Grenville will be hosting a special media event at the Cooperative Care Centre (formerly the Warming Centre), for a funding announcement. This will be followed by a tour of the facility.

Representatives from Connect Youth, and Minister of Municipal affairs and MPP Steve Clark, will also be attending the event.

Leeds Grenville warden Roger Haley will be acknowledging the funding being received through the Homeless Prevention Program (HPP).

The event is being held Friday, March 18 between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., at the Cooperative Care Centre located at 1805 County Road 2.