Cornfest returns to Athens, Ont. Saturday

The 40th annual Cornfest returns to Athens this Saturday. This will be the first time the in-person event resumes in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This years Cornfest is jam-packed full of activities for the whole family to enjoy. There are many free activities for youths, as well as things for adults to keep busy. The event will also feature live music at Memorial Park throughout the entire day, with a Cornfest Parade set to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Some activities include mini-hockey sponsored by the Athens Aeros, a new activity for Cornfest, fresh corn-on-the-cob, kids rides, paddle boats, rock climbing and more.

This year residents are encouraged to embody the "corny" theme and wear costumes, decorate bikes, strollers, and wagons, and anything else you can think of to get into the Cornfest spirit. Prizes will be awarded.

This weekend is calling for a sunny and hot Saturday, which is perfect for the event.

For more information, or to view a full line up of the schedule, visit Athens Cornfest page on Facebook.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa