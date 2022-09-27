iHeartRadio
Cornwall police investigating a B&E


Cornwall Police

The Cornwall police service is investigating a man for breaking and entering

Police allege that a 24-year-old broke into a home, and was seen leaving the home later by the owners with stolen possessions with him. 

Police arrested and charged Steven Hopps,  he's since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on November 1st, 2022.

-WIth files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

