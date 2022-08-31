Cornwall Regional Airport receiving Federal Funding for Post-Pandemic Rebound

The Cornwall regional airport is partaking in a federal fund to repopulate Eastern Ontario airports.

Cornwall is receiving $1.1 million of the almost $2.8 million being deligated from the Federal Government.

The airport, which is located near Summerstown, is owned and operated by the city of Cornwall and will use the money for infrastructure improvements; which includes, terminal design, electrical upgrades, runway lighting, and security cameras.

Lyle Warden is the vice-chair of the Cornwall regional airport commission, when speaking at a press conference Tuesday he said:

"It was a difficult time the past two years. As an essential service providing medical evacuation, the airport had to maintain full staff and secure operations throughout the pandemic."

Cornwall is one of 4 Eastern Ontario airports receiving funding ... alongside Kingston, Huronia, and Arnprior airport.

- With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink