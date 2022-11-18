Cornwall reminds residents of overnight parking restrictions
As the winter weather fast approaches, the City of Cornwall is reminding residents of overnight winter parking restrictions taking effect.
As of Nov. 15, and lasting until Dec. 14, parking on the street between 1 - 7 a.m. is prohibited on days snowfall is expected to exceed 5 cm.
From Dec 15 to March 31, between 1 - 7 a.m., regardless of the weather forecast, parking on the street is prohibited.
Cornwall city officials encourage residents to check social media websites when snow if forecasted to confirm if a parking ban is in place. you can also contact the city by phone, at 613-932-5354.
The city says if the weather changes, restrictions may not last the fully allotted time. In 2021, restrictions were lifted on March 15.
The city says it's important to follow parking guidelines put in place to ensure roads can be salted in cleared consistently throughout the winter.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
