Cornwall resident charged in online child sexual exploitation investigation
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Cornwall resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.
OPP explain that on April 18th, 2023, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics, Cornwall Police Service and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment members executed a search warrant at a home in Cornwall and seized several electronic devices. As a result of this investigation, 30-year-old Cole Labelle, from Cornwall, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Access to Child Pornography.
OPP says the accused is being held pending a bail hearing.
The OPP say they will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Additionally, parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.
Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation that wishes to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Water levels rise on Ottawa River, flood warning extended in PembrokeA Flood Warning remains in effect for the Ottawa River until Friday, April 28th, 2023. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in the Pembroke District gives tips on flood monitoring and mitigation measures.
-
Local resident faces 14 charges connected to thefts from east-end retail storesA 47-year-old from the Pembroke area is facing charges of three counts of theft and eleven counts of failing to comply with probation, in connection to a string of thefts from retail stores in the east end of Pembroke.
-
OVTA announced 2023 tourism award finalistsRecognizing the importance of working together for the growth of the local tourism industry, the Ottawa Valley Tourism Association has announced finalists for this year's six award categories. Winners will be announced during the OVTA annual general meeting on April 25th, 2023.
-
Brockville youth faces weapons charges firing "Orbeez" into a crowd of peopleBrockville Police Services have arrested a local youth in connection to an incident at the Brockville Arts Centre, where two young people fired water gel "Orbeez" from a toy firearm into a crowd of people.
-
Three people taken to hospital and ten charges laid in domestic disputeA 37-year-old Central Frontenac resident is facing 10 charges, including 5 counts of assault, after a domestic dispute at a residence in Central Frontenac Township. Three people were transported to the hospital by paramedics after the dispute.
-
Kingston Police Spring Auction this Saturday at Portsmouth Olympic HarbourA large number of bicycles, jewelry, tools, household goods, and currency will be available to the highest bidder as the Kingston Police Service hosts their Spring Auction on April 22nd, in the Sail Room at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, located at 53 Yonge Street.
-
United Way of KFL&A announce 2023 campaign chairLong-time community volunteer and Commander of the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston, Colonel Sonny Hatton has been named chair of the 2023 campaign for the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington.
-
OPP seek witnesses of early morning armed robbery in Arnprior Ont.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for witnesses of an armed robbery that took place at a local business on Madawaska Street in the Town of Arnprior. Police say the three suspects stole cash and fled the scene before officers arrived.
-
18-year-old driver charged crashing into guard rails in South Algonquin Tsp.An 18-year-old from Whitney is facing charges of failing to report damages on a highway after they crashed into a guard rail on Highway 60 near Aylen Lake Road in the Township of South Algonquin.