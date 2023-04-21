Cornwall resident charged in online child sexual exploitation investigation

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Cornwall resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

OPP explain that on April 18th, 2023, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics, Cornwall Police Service and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment members executed a search warrant at a home in Cornwall and seized several electronic devices. As a result of this investigation, 30-year-old Cole Labelle, from Cornwall, was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Access to Child Pornography.

OPP says the accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

The OPP say they will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children. Additionally, parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.

Anyone with information regarding internet child exploitation that wishes to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through cybertip.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray