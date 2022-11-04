Cornwall seeking ice rink volunteers

The city of Cornwall is seeking volunteers to run 4 local ice rinks

Cornwall has offered the outdoor ice through a partnership with community members; city staff members can’t manage the rinks on their own.

The plan is for 10 rinks to be up and running this year, but the city says if volunteers aren't found, they will need to scale back the plan.

Volunteers would be responsible for maintaining the ice, clearing snow, and working the truck.

The city says only one volunteer per rink is needed, though more are ideal.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Lorne Taillon at ltaillon@cornwall.ca, or 613-938-9898 ext. 4012.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink