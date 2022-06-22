Coroner's inquest continues in the Ottawa Valley

A coroner's inquest is hearing that it is possible to change some people who engage in abusive behaviour. The inquest is looking into 66-year-old Carol Culleton, 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and 26-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk who were killed by Basil Borutski.

Dr. Katreena Scott, a psychologist and professor at Western University, says there is clear evidence that a significant portion of men who engage in abusive behaviour, will not continue to do so once it has been identified.

All three women were killed on their properties in the Ottawa Valley in 2015, by a man who had a known history of violence against women.

The inquest heard there is a lack of bystander intervention training for Canadians, adding there needs to be robust funding to train people on how to detect intimate partner violence, and stalking.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of the women's deaths and considering ways to better protect victims of intimate partner violence.