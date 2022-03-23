Corporate and Community Wide Clean Up returning to Brockville

The Mayor's Corporate Clean-Up event is coming back this year.

The event is coming back after it was forced to cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

On Earth Day, April 22, Brockville City Hall staff will be outside bagging garbage, waste leaves and recylables.

This will help kick off the much larger Brockville Community Wide Clean Up the next day.

Before that, Brockville Mayor Mike Kalivas is encouraging city businesses to do their part and clean up their space as part of the 20-minute Corporate Clean Up Challenge.

Businesses interested in joining the Corporate Clean Up event can go online to brockvillecleanup.ca.