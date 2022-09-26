Correctional Staff seize contraband at Joyceville Institution

Joyceville correctional staff seized multiple packages of contraband at its correctional institution on Wednesday, September 23, 2022

The seized items included approximately 260 grams of tobacco and rolling papers, 208 grams of marijuana, 104 grams of cannabis concentrate, as well as cell phones and accessories.

Correctional services of Canada (CSC) says a multitude of drug and contraband prevention measures helped ensure none of the seized items reached inmates. These measures include ion scanners, drug dogs, and extensive searches of inmates personal belongings.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink