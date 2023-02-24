Council approves 2023 budget for County of Renfrew

The County of Renfrew has approved its budget for 2023 during the annual budget workshop. County Council met on February 22nd and 23rd, 2023, with the budget workshop being led by Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon and Councillor Jennifer Murphy, Chair of the County's Finance and Administration Committee. Both commended staff for the hard work that went into formulating the budget documents and elected officials for working through the process to make difficult decisions in the challenging budget year.

When explaining the budget, The County of Renfrew says they continue to adopt the principles outlined in a long-term financial plan, ensuring that the County remains focused on today and the future. With the budget for 2023 approved, the County of Renfrew will aim to continue to operate and deliver all of its existing programs and services and will also fund several key service enhancements.

The 2023 approved County levy will increase by 2.5%, excluding new assessment growth. This translates into a residential property tax impact of $9.88 increase per $100,000 of assessed value. The median residential property value in Renfrew County currently sits around $203,000, meaning that a typical homeowner would see an impact of $20.06 for 2023 on the County portion of the tax bill. With the tax rate increase of 2.5%, the County of Renfrew says they will be able to continue to deliver high-quality services to the community such as two long-term care homes, paramedic services, and community services.

"I want to thank our staff for bringing forth some difficult recommendations," said Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon. "When making these difficult decisions, you have to consider the information that is in front of you, consider what is important today and what is going to be important tomorrow. I think we've made the right decisions today and managed to not compromise our level of service. Thank the staff for offering guidance coming into the process and through the past day and a half."

The Warden also thanked members of the council for their patience, especially new members around the table, as they engaged in respectful dialogue to move the process forward in a productive manner. Warden Emon added "I am proud to work alongside both County Council and County of Renfrew staff who are ensuring that we continue to focus on affordability for our residents while providing quality services to our community."

Chair Murphy acknowledged the challenges presented during this budget cycle but commended elected officials and staff on their efforts to find savings within their respective areas of the budget. Chair Murphy explained saying "We have a very effective and efficient budget process that allows Council to debate, review and approve a budget that provides clear direction to our staff, allowing them to do their jobs and deliver services to our residents in a timely manner."

A recommendation for the 2023 budget was adopted as a by-law immediately following the budget presentation and discussion on Thursday. Some additional information about the 2023 budget is as follows:

- $43 million in capital asset renewal

- Addition of a new ambulance and crew staffed 24/7

- Investments in active transportation via major upgrades to the Algonquin Trail and hardened shoulders on County roads

- Investing in many community services initiatives, including increased capacity for affordable housing in Renfrew County

- Ongoing support for 1,020 rent-geared-to-income housing units

- Continued support for subsidized Child Care and Ontario Works

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray