Councillor-elect Peter Emon nominated for 2023 Renfrew County Warden

Peter Emon, has been nominated for the County of Renfrew Warden's seat for 2023. The sole nomination will be presented to County Councillors on November 23rd, 2022, during the Inaugural Session of County Council, where the appointment to the Office of the Warden of the County of Renfrew for 2023 is expected to be affirmed.

The sole nomination will be presented to County Councillors on November 23rd, 2022, during the Inaugural Session of County Council, where the appointment to the Office of the Warden of the County of Renfrew for 2023 is expected to be affirmed.

Starting on November 15th, municipalities across Renfrew County will begin the process of swearing in elected and acclaimed members for their new terms of the council. The County of Renfrew will be hosting its inaugural meeting on November 23rd, when the heads of the municipal council or those appointed to sit on the County Council will take their oath of office for a County seat.

For the Office of Warden, the formal nomination process takes place annually, and any member of the County Council is eligible after being nominated by two fellow council members. The successful councillor then fills the Office of Warden for a one-year term. The Warden fulfils the role of head of the council. In a municipal election year, the nomination process closes 14 days prior to the Inaugural Session and if there is more than one nomination, an election is required to determine a Warden at the Inaugural Session.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray