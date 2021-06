Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say a counterfeit $100 Canadian note has surfaced in the City of Pembroke.

OPP say the fake note was used at a restaurant on Pembroke St. East.

The restaurant owner reported the counterfeit to police on June 22nd.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke OPP Detachment at 613-732-3332 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.vallleytips.ca.